Vadodara: Fire tender caught in manhole flames, no casualty

A fire broke out from a sewage line on the BPC road in the Alkapuri area of Vadodara Tuesday afternoon and engulfed a fire tender as it spilled onto the busy road from the mouth of a manhole. No casualty was reported in the incident, said officials.

Amid rising temperatures in the city, locals spotted the fire from the manhole and informed the Vadiwadi station of the Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services (VFES) department and its brigade promptly arrived at the scene. The fire tender which rushed to the spot to douse the flames got caught in the flame, causing damage to its door on the navigator’s side.

JS Gadhvi, sub fire officer of Vadiwadi, said: “We received a call regarding fumes being spotted on the manhole cover of a drainage line on the BPC Road at Alkapuri due to a gas leak… There were signs of similar fumes from the manhole covers along the route. When we started fighting the fire from the first manhole, positive pressure was created on the second cover, which also caused a minor blast and damaged our fire tender as it had been caught in the fire. But we were able to extinguish the fire entirely soon.”

Officials of the fire department said that emissions from sewer pits contain highly inflammable gases such as methane, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia and nitrogen, which can cause explosions in closed drains.