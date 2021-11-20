scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
Vadodara: Exhibition on Raja Ravi Varma paintings on woven fabrics

Raja Ravi Varma had been a privileged guest of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III at the Lukshmi Villas Palace with a special studio built in the palace grounds.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
November 20, 2021 3:39:39 am
Raja Ravi Varma, art Exhibition, Raja Ravi Varma Exhibition, Raja Ravi Varma paintings, Vadodara, Vadodara news, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India newsArtist Raja Ravi Varma. (Photo courtesy: Manu S Pillai)

The Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum of Vadodara Friday commenced Santati, a two-day exhibition of heritage jamdani woven by award-winning textile designer Gaurang Shah at the Lukshmi Villas Palace. The exhibit showcases the poetry of jamdani and tapisserie weaving stories and handwoven khadi sarees that recreates Raja Ravi Varma paintings on the ‘pallas’.

Raja Ravi Varma had been a privileged guest of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III at the Lukshmi Villas Palace with a special studio built in the palace grounds. The exhibition has been conceptualised by Lavina Baldota, custodian of the Abheraj Baldota Foundation. “I want to make people realise that Khadi is not just a humble fabric,” Baldota said.ens

