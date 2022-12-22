Vadodara Dalit man assaulted by upper caste members; police start probe

The police in Gujarat’s Vadodara have begun a probe in the alleged case of the assault of a Dalit youth, a video of which had gone viral two days ago. According to the police, the video is from December 11 when a group of seven upper caste men, who are yet to be identified, assaulted the complainant with a leather belt and sticks while he was with a woman friend.

The FIR was filed at the Taluka Police station of Vadodara district Wednesday. It said the complainant Alpesh Parmar (Vankar), 24, was assaulted when he talking to a woman friend—belonging to an upper caste community—along the Narmada canal on Bhayli-Sevasi road at around 3.30 pm on December 11. The seven people armed with sticks and leather belts arrived at the spot and began thrashing Parmar.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police, Rohan Anand, told The Indian Express, “We have learnt that the complainant is in a relationship with a lady from the community of the accused, who are yet to be identified. We are in the process of identifying the accused and recording the statement of the woman. By this evening, we will have identified the accused.”

The FIR note says, “About seven accused, who are yet to be identified, interrupted the conversation that the complainant was having with his friend, and picked up an argument with the complainant on the pretext that he had made unpleasant comments on their social media accounts… Soon, the accused began thrashing the complainant, insulting and abusing him for his caste. The complainant has suffered injuries on his arms, legs, back as well as his head. The accused also threatened to kill the complainant if he approached the police.”

The FIR also states after the video of the assault—allegedly filmed by the accused themselves to ‘send out a message to others’—went viral on social media, Parmar’s family and community members urged him to approach the police, following which, he submitted his complaint late Wednesday.

The accused have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for unlawful assembly (143), rioting (147), every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of the prosecution of the common object (149), punishment for voluntarily causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation [506(2)], and uttering obscene words in a public place [294(B)] as well as sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, Vadgam Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter Thursday and recalled the Una flogging incident. Mevani said, “When the Una incident took place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, ‘Kill me if you want but do not harm my Dalit brothers. But, the administration has not been able to ensure that such incidents are not repeated again. The result is that a Dalit youth was almost lynched in public Vadodara yesterday.”