Vadodara: Series of cow attacks in city, mayor says joint crackdown to ‘restart’

Two persons, including a nine-year-old girl, sustained severe facial injuries in two separate incidents of cattle attacks in Vadodara recently. While a 24-year-old man sustained 12 sutures on his face after a cow ran into his two-wheeler on Jetalpur road in Vadodara city, the nine-year-old sustained head and facial injuries in a cow attack near Koyali village.

Vadodara city has witnessed three grievous cattle attacks in the last 10 days – the nine-year-old girl being the fourth case but outside the limits of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

In another incident, a 24-year-old tattoo artist, Hiren Parmar, a resident of Sayajingunj, was returning home after collecting an outfit meant for his pre-wedding photoshoot the next day when a cow injured him late Sunday night. A speeding cow collided with his two-wheeler on the Alkapuri-Jetalpur road, throwing him off balance. Parmar sustained deep cuts on his face and injuries on his limbs. On Monday, he received 12 sutures on his face.

Speaking to media persons, Parmar said, “I have suffered deep injuries. They are painful and my face has been disfigured… I was returning home after collecting my blazer for my pre-wedding photoshoot that was to be held Monday. On the way, a stray dog began chasing a cow, which went out of control and ran into my two-wheeler; I could not dodge the animal as it was running wild. I am supposed to tie the knot in two weeks but with these injuries and stitches on my face, my big day will be ruined and the agony I am going through is unmeasurable… The VMC is responsible for my condition.”

A nine-year-old girl, a resident of the Nizampura area, was visiting Koyali village with her parents when a cow attack threw them off the road Monday. Although the girl’s facial injuries included a deep gash under her right eye that needed seven sutures, her eye was miraculously saved. The girl said, “My father was riding the two-wheeler slowly and on the side. We were returning home from Koyali village when suddenly a cow came running in our direction and before my father could react, we had been thrown to the ground… I have sustained painful injuries on my head, face and limbs.”

The girl’s grandmother said, “When is the VMC going to ensure that people do not become victims of such reckless acts by animal owners? This attack took place on the outskirts of the city and it is easy for the VMC to claim that it did not happen in their jurisdiction but the same thing is happening in the city. The administration in their respective areas must act in time.”

On Saturday, a 22-year-old youth also met with an accident on Sama Savli Road while riding a two-wheeler when a cow ran into him. The youth underwent surgery to treat a dislocation of his left shoulder sustained during the attack. On May 12, an 18-year-old diploma student of MS University, Henil Patel, was injured in a cow attack on Waghodia Road with a horn of the bovine piercing him in the eye.

When contacted, Vadodara mayor Keyur Rokadia told indianexpress.com that the VMC has decided to ‘restart’ its campaign, including a joint crackdown along with the city police, to keep stray cattle off city streets. Rokadia said, “We had initiated the drive (in October 2021) and managed to achieve results… but now the cases of attacks have increased. So, we have decided to restart the joint crackdown with the city police teams from Tuesday onwards…”

As part of the campaign, the VMC had announced that it would complete the radio-frequency identification (RFID) tagging of animals in a joint drive with the Vadodara city police and take strict action against cattle keepers who fail to comply with the norms.