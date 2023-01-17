scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Vadodara cops rescue woman who tried to jump into Mahisagar river with two kids

According to the police, personnel from Nandesari police station were patrolling near the Mahisagar river in Vadodara taluka's Angadh when they saw the crying woman and her children.

When the She Team stopped the woman and questioned her, she admitted that she had left her house in Rakhiyal village of Thasra taluka in Kheda district after a fight with her in-laws.
A 25-year-old woman who tried to jump into a river along with her two kids was rescued by the She Team of Vadodara City police late on Monday evening, officers said. The woman was counselled and reunited with her husband within hours.

According to the police, personnel from Nandesari police station were patrolling near the Mahisagar river in Vadodara taluka’s Angadh when they saw the crying woman and her children. She was walking towards the Mahisagar river with a toddler in her arms and another child aged about four years.

When the She Team stopped the woman and questioned her, she admitted that she had left her house in Rakhiyal village of Thasra taluka in Kheda district after a fight with her in-laws.

A release from Nandesari police station said, “The woman said she had been suffering from marital discord because of constant quarrels with her mother-in-law. She had decided to end her life by jumping into the river with her children. The She Team immediately took custody of the woman and her children and calmed her down.”

“She was brought to the police station, where the officers also summoned the woman’s husband… After going through counselling, the woman agreed to return home with her husband and assured the police that she would not think of ending her life due to such family situations. The woman’s husband was also counselled to deal with such situations,” it added.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 14:29 IST
