Vadodara constable’s wife ‘dies by suicide’; probe on as family alleges mental harassment

The Vadu police station in Padra taluka of Vadodara district has launched a probe into the alleged suicide of the 25-year-old wife of a police constable. The family of Ankita Aparthy, the deceased, has approached the district police officials seeking a probe alleging domestic violence and mental torture.

On Tuesday, Ankita, the wife of Chirag Aparthy, a police constable attached to the Masar Road outpost police chowki in Padra taluka, allegedly died by hanging herself at her marital home in Vadu early morning, leaving behind a three-year-old daughter. The couple was married for six years and was going through marital discord, Ankita’s family told the police and mediapersons Tuesday.

While the Vadu police station has registered a case of accidental death and conducted an autopsy, Ankita’s family has demanded a probe for murder. Meanwhile, Chirag was admitted to a hospital complaining of discomfort following his wife’s death.

Ankita’s brother, Ravi, said, “My sister was being mentally harassed for several months. She had been complaining to us and has been murdered (now)… Her husband has not even come to meet us but got himself admitted to a hospital right after her death. Five persons from his family, including his parents, sister and brother are responsible for driving my sister to take this step… she had been crying to my mother over the phone even right before she took the step.”

While a case of accidental death had been registered, officials of the Vadu Police station said the complaint of Ankita’s family is being probed to ascertain if her in-laws abetted her suicide.