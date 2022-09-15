Vadodara civic body employees hold protest by playing garba

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s employee union, comprising mainly class four workers, Wednesday held a protest by playing garba on the VMC premises demanding implementation of the 1981 directive of the Labour Tribunal to the VMC to grant permanent employment to those sanitation workers who have worked for 720 days on contract. The civic body has filed an appeal against the tribunal’s directive.

The employee union has threatened to go on a strike, pulling back all essential civic services from September 19, if their demands are not met.

President of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation Employees’ Union, Dinesh Devmurari said, “Without any provocation, the VMC has filed an appeal to quash the 1981 award that has been in place for so many years as they do not intend to make any sanitation workers permanent in the civic body… This is unfair and unjust as the unions at that time fought through the legal channel to earn this award.”