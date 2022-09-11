Vadodara civic body corrects spelling of road named after Hedgewar

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Sunday corrected the spelling of a stretch of road from the Alkapuri railway underpass to Mujmahuda via Akota, named after founding Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr Keshavrao Baliram Hedgewar.

The road had been misspelt as Dr Hegdewar Marg, officials said.

The VMC Commissioner had put forth a proposal before the Standing Committee in June this year seeking approval for “correction” in the name of the road, which had been recorded as ‘Dr Hegdewar Marg’ nearly a decade ago.

In July, the General Board had approved the correction in the name and it was resolved that the road would now bear the full name of the RSS founding member, also known as “Doctorji”.

On Saturday, Mayor Keyur Rokadia, MP Ranjan Bhatt, Gujarat BJP General Secretary Bhargav Bhatt as well as MLA Seema Mohile, Standing Committee Chairman Dr Hitendra Patel and City BJP President Vijay Shah were among those who attended the ceremony to unveil the new plaque of the 3.3-kilometre road.

Rokadia said, “Dr Hedgewar was the founder of the RSS, which is an organisation with love for the motherland, involved in building and serving the society… Dedicating this route in the city to Dr Hedgewar is our way of paying a tribute to his thoughts and ideals that have been an inspiration in building a modern nation.”