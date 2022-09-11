scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Vadodara civic body corrects spelling of road named after Hedgewar

The VMC Commissioner had put forth a proposal before the Standing Committee in June this year seeking approval for "correction" in the name of the road, which had been recorded as 'Dr Hegdewar Marg' nearly a decade ago.

The road had been misspelt as Dr Hegdewar Marg, officials said. (File)

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Sunday corrected the spelling of a stretch of road from the Alkapuri railway underpass to Mujmahuda via Akota, named after founding Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr Keshavrao Baliram Hedgewar.

The road had been misspelt as Dr Hegdewar Marg, officials said.

The VMC Commissioner had put forth a proposal before the Standing Committee in June this year seeking approval for “correction” in the name of the road, which had been recorded as ‘Dr Hegdewar Marg’ nearly a decade ago.

In July, the General Board had approved the correction in the name and it was resolved that the road would now bear the full name of the RSS founding member, also known as “Doctorji”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

On Saturday, Mayor Keyur Rokadia, MP Ranjan Bhatt, Gujarat BJP General Secretary Bhargav Bhatt as well as MLA Seema Mohile, Standing Committee Chairman Dr Hitendra Patel and City BJP President Vijay Shah were among those who attended the ceremony to unveil the new plaque of the 3.3-kilometre road.

Rokadia said, “Dr Hedgewar was the founder of the RSS, which is an organisation with love for the motherland, involved in building and serving the society… Dedicating this route in the city to Dr Hedgewar is our way of paying a tribute to his thoughts and ideals that have been an inspiration in building a modern nation.”

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 12:39:20 am
Next Story

US Open 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live Updates: Iga Swiatek takes on Ons Jabeur for title

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement