Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Vadodara: Child drowns in Vadodara hotel water tank

According to the police, the child, Reyansh, Son of Samit Kumar Roy, a bank official, was playing when he slipped into a reserve water body meant for the foundation of the hotel — Express Residency.

The management has been instructed to fence the water body which is located close to a plot that is rented out for many social events.

Vadodara city police on Monday began a probe into the accidental death of a three-year-old child inside a water body at a private hotel in the Alkapuri area on Saturday, where his parents were celebrating his birthday.

According to the police, the child, Reyansh, Son of Samit Kumar Roy, a bank official, was playing when he slipped into a reserve water body meant for the foundation of the hotel — Express Residency. When the parents didn’t find Reyansh for some time, they started looking for him and informed the hotel staff.

From the CCTV footage, Reyansh was spotted near the water body and his body was found from the two-feet deep tank. The body was taken to SSG Hospital for autopsy following which, the Vadodara city police initiated a probe into the incident. A senior police officer said, “If any case of negligence is found, we will book the hotel management.” The management has been instructed to fence the water body which is located close to a plot that is rented out for many social events.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 01:17:54 am
