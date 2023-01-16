1 killed in Vadodara, over 32 injured in Central Gujarat in kite-related incidents

One person died in Vadodara and at least 32 people were left with kite string injuries in districts of Central Gujarat over two days of kite-flying for Uttarayan.

Vadodara’s SSG hospital was the busiest, treating trauma injuries from the city as well as patients referred from other districts.

According to Medical Superintendent Dr Ranjan Aiyer, on Saturday SSG hospital received over 16 cases of cut throat injuries and five due to a fall from the terrace while on Sunday, the hospital saw over 12 cases of kite string wounds, including a 12-year-old girl, who suffered injuries on the left side of her cheek and mouth while travelling on a two-wheeler with her parents.

Dr Aiyer said, “All the injuries that we saw were avoidable if adequate protective gear was used… We were working overtime as most of the Class IV staff was on festive leave and the trauma cases were pouring in, including cases from other districts that needed advanced treatment.”

According to the data from the emergency services and civil hospitals in Central Gujarat districts, Anand district recorded five cases of people reporting injuries around the neck due to kite strings while one person suffered grievous injuries due to falling off the terrace.

In Kheda district, six persons suffered trauma injuries around the neck due to kite strings, while one reported injuries due to falling.

In Panchmahal district, a total of eight persons reported serious kite string injuries to the neck with one person suffering a ruptured vein on his neck and had to be rushed to the SSG hospital in Vadodara on Saturday.

One of the patients, a four-year-old child from Halol had suffered deep cuts of the thyrohyoid membrane which required doctors at SSG hospital to insert tubes to secure the airway, Aiyer said.