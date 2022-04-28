Vadodara Ayurvedic officer ranks 1st in UNDP leaderboard

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
April 28, 2022 12:39:27 am
Vadodara District Ayurvedic Officer Dr Sudhir Joshi got the first rank in the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) ECOSOC Youth Forum- 2022 Leaderboard.
Dr Joshi has been actively working on United Nations Inspired Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for several years in which seminars, workshops, conferences, SDG Week celebrations are organised by the SDG Brigade.
ECOSOC Youth Forum, 2022, was organised virtually by United Nations Department of Economy and Social Welfare (UNDESW) in which Dr Joshi secured the first position in the Leaderboard rank with 16,18,400 points.
