Vadodara: Architect held for ‘abusing’ woman officer of urban development body

A Vadodara-based architect was arrested Wednesday for allegedly abusing and threatening a woman officer of the Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA).

According to police, the incident took place on February 7, when Kirit Patel, who is a licensed architect of VUDA, visited the office, in regard to clearance of a project file.

In the FIR, lodged on February 14, junior town planning officer Ruchika Shah stated, “About a month ago, Patel visited our office demanding clearance for the construction of a project on land, for which he had sought permission in 2017. When he was asked to submit documents to corroborate if the fees were paid, he got enraged and met senior officers, who told him to submit the relevant documents for further process…”

The FIR adds, “On February 7 morning, he visited my office and I directed him to my superior. Later, my superior summoned me and asked me to hand over the receipt for the fees to be paid. When I told him that it would take some time as the scrutiny was pending, Patel got agitated and began abusing me… He threatened me and told me that he could ensure I would not be able to work at the VUDA office again. He obstructed my work…”

Following the FIR, the Architect and Engineers Association met VUDA officials on Tuesday, where Patel, who is the president of the association, and other members raised issues of alleged corruption by VUDA officials and highlighted the delay in clearing of project files.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, before his arrest, Patel said, “The complaint against me is false… Everyone knows that there is rampant corruption in VUDA. The association has been putting forth issues before VUDA for the last six months but there has been no resolution yet.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police VG Patel said, “On February 7, the accused obstructed the woman officer of VUDA from performing her duty, abused her, and threatened her with dire consequences. The officer informed her superiors about the incident in writing as per the procedure of the department and received their permission to lodge a police complaint. Accordingly, the police complaint has been filed.”

The face-off between VUDA and the association of architects and engineers comes right after the President of Vadodara CREDAI association, Mayank Patel, took to social media last week citing lack of development in the city and alleged corruption.

Meanwhile, city-based advocate and Congress leader Shailesh Amin, on Wednesday, wrote a letter to the VUDA Chief Executive Authority AB Patel seeking cancellation of Kirit Patel’s VUDA licence.

Amin said, “The architects have been working closely with VUDA for many years. Why have they not raised issues of corruption before the lady officer decided to take their President to task for abusing her? In this case, files of projects handled by all licensed VUDA architects, who are now complaining of corruption should be investigated as they are part of the syndicate.”

The police have booked Patel under IPC sections for voluntarily obstructing public servants in discharge of public functions (186), criminal intimidation [506(2)], and uttering obscene words [294(b)].