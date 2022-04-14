Vadodara: 6-year-old boy crushed to death under garbage van, driver arrested

The JP Road police in Vadodara arrested the driver of a door-to-door garbage collection van for allegedly causing the death of a six-year-old boy by negligence Thursday. The boy, identified as Mohammad Aun Pathan, was crushed under the wheels of the vehicle at Shamim Park society in the Tandalja area of the city earlier in the day, said the police.

The accused driver, identified Khumchand Garwal (22), was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 (A) for causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) garbage van was on its daily round to collect waste from residential societies on its designated route, said the police. At Shamim Park society, while the van was waiting for residents to hand over garbage bags, the driver allegedly reversed the van all of a sudden and ran over the boy who was playing near his house, added the police. The locals called the police and the driver was immediately arrested.

Assistant commissioner of police, D Division, AV Rajgor, said: “The incident was unfortunate. The driver reversed the van thoughtlessly without checking if someone was in the way and at risk. The child, who was with his father, was crushed under the wheels and died on his way to the hospital. This is a definite case of negligent driving and also death caused by negligence.”