Use education to counter hatred in India: Tushar Gandhi

Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Sunday urged students from the minority community to “walk the path of education” to counter the “hatred being traded in India”. Gandhi also took on social media trolls and urged students to create a “community of humans”.

Gandhi said the country was fast walking towards “the path of hatred”. “My generation may not have many years to live now but it is my determination to fight the hatred for my grandsons and their grandsons… When I went to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, my intention was to defeat those who are trying to break India… It should be the priority for all to glue the divided social fabric of this country with love. Community should not be restricted to a jamaat but include all human beings,” he said at the 14th annual programme of the Zidni Ilma Charitable Trust that also coincided with the first death anniversary of its founder late Professor Dr JS Bandukwala.

Speaking further about the social media trolls he is likely to face, Gandhi said, “They (trolls) will say, ‘See the jihadi has gone to an education jihad event’… But it is necessary to continue this education jihad in order to defeat those hate mongers who are successfully roaming in our midst in the country. The way to end this era of hatred is not to spread hate… It has to be dealt with love… The meaning of community in India has to be changed to the community of humans—India is being divided every day and it is a dangerous situation.”

Urging students to ensure that their knowledge is not restricted only to the degrees they earn, Gandhi said, “If you cannot be a good human being, your degrees are of no use. Real knowledge comes only when you can awaken humanity. Schools only used to admit me because I was the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. That is why I could be educated. No one can see any hint of Bapu in me and people are left disappointed. But I know that the legacy I have inherited is an inspiration to many and so it is my duty to keep it alive.”

Gandhi also urged women in the crowd to not give up education for marriage and continue to gain knowledge and success.

Dr Mohammad Hussain, the current president of the trust, paid tributes to Bandukwala at the event, reminding the audience of his undying determination to fight for justice and the teachings he left behind. On Sunday, the trust commemorated the first death anniversary of Dr Bandukwala, who passed away last year after a prolonged illness at the age of 77.

The trust, founded by Dr JS Bandukwala came into existence in 2006 for supporting bright students from the financially weaker families from all communities by providing scholarships. Bandukwala had been an advocate of reforms within the Muslim community and had also championed the cause of students belonging to Scheduled Castes.

He had been opposed to the concept of ghettoisation of the Muslim community and led a crusade from 2015 to rehabilitate nearly 450 displaced Muslim families of Kalyan Nagar slums in Vadodara after the civic body cancelled a housing draw following communal protests in the Sayajipura area of Vadodara.