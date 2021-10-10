Union MoS bats for renaming Jim Corbett National Park

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Choubey said on Sunday that the Union government was keen on renaming Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand as Ramganga National Park. He added that the ministry has already asked the Uttarakhand government to send a proposal in this regard. Choubey termed the renaming exercise as the “desire of the locals”.

Choubey, who is also the MoS for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, made the comment when he was interacting with reporters in Kevadia under Narmada district. He visited Kevadia to inaugurate a two-day national conference of zoo directors on Sunday.

Choubey said, “The tiger reserve was earlier known as the Ramganga National Park. When I asked the locals why the place was known as Ramganga, they said that there is a water reservoir inside the reserve, which animals frequent to quench their thirst and it is known as Ramganga.”

Choubey claimed that the tiger reserve was originally known as Ramganga National Park before being renamed after renowned hunter Jim Corbett. Choubey said, “We don’t know how the name of the tiger reserve changed from Ramganga to Jim Corbett in the first place. Jim Corbett was a great hunter and a good man. He has been given due respect… But we can definitely call the national park Ramganga. It is the desire of the locals. Once the state government sends us the proposal, we will initiate the process for renaming the park.”

The minister also lashed out at the Congress for continuing its agitation over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Choubey said, “With the arrest of Ashish Mishra, the son of a sitting BJP minister, we have proved that our government does not try to cover up crimes. Instead, we stand for justice and also ensure that justice is delivered and culprits are brought to the book. But the Congress is busy earning political mileage out of the incident. The farmers are taking out rallies in support of the BJP.”

Meanwhile, the event in Kevadia will be attended by Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Ministry officials said that the conference will also discuss the possibility of developing a large public space for viewing sea animals on the lines of the national parks in the country.