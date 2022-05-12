scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

Unfair means during online exams: 800 MSU students to be ‘let off’

The decision came after several student groups submitted representations to members of the Syndicate to reverse the decision of the respective faculties to allow students to keep terms (ATKT) while they were in the net of suspicion.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
Updated: May 12, 2022 4:06:45 am
MSU Registrar Krishnakumar Chudasma said, “The students who were suspected to have resorted to unfair means had been awarded ATKT by their faculties. "

The MS University Syndicate that met on Tuesday decided to “let off” around 800 students, who were suspected to have resorted to “unfair means” during online examinations held during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The decision came after several student groups submitted representations to members of the Syndicate to reverse the decision of the respective faculties to allow students to keep terms (ATKT) while they were in the net of suspicion.

MSU Registrar Krishnakumar Chudasma said, “The students who were suspected to have resorted to unfair means had been awarded ATKT by their faculties. The Syndicate has issued a directive to give them a warning and let them off… There are about 800 such students who were found using unfair means… This is the final warning as the university is moving to offline mode.”

Best of Express Premium

How Russia and China exploit history to further their interestsPremium
How Russia and China exploit history to further their interests
Supreme Court’s Verdict on Sedition is a Small WinPremium
Supreme Court’s Verdict on Sedition is a Small Win
UPSC CSE Key – May 11, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 11, 2022: What you need to read today
Celebrating the land Gods of rural Delhi in Khirki villagePremium
Celebrating the land Gods of rural Delhi in Khirki village
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Baroda News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement