Unfair means during online exams: 800 MSU students to be ‘let off’

The MS University Syndicate that met on Tuesday decided to “let off” around 800 students, who were suspected to have resorted to “unfair means” during online examinations held during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The decision came after several student groups submitted representations to members of the Syndicate to reverse the decision of the respective faculties to allow students to keep terms (ATKT) while they were in the net of suspicion.

MSU Registrar Krishnakumar Chudasma said, “The students who were suspected to have resorted to unfair means had been awarded ATKT by their faculties. The Syndicate has issued a directive to give them a warning and let them off… There are about 800 such students who were found using unfair means… This is the final warning as the university is moving to offline mode.”