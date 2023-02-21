scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Unable to enforce it, VMC to scrap annual fee for pet dogs

On Monday, Rokadia announced, "The VMC must remove the annual charge for pet dogs. In any case, no one has been paying it and the civic body cannot enforce it. There is no purpose of having a provision that cannot be implemented."

According to VMC officials, the tax has been in existence since 1974. As per VMC records, the initial charge to be paid by pet dog owners to the civic body was Rs 5 in 1974.
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has decided to scrap the annual charge levied on pet dogs from the coming financial year, after Mayor Keyur Rokadia announced at the general board on the last day of the discussion of the civic body’s annual budget that the charge should be done away with.

The VMC, which imposed annual fees from owners of pet dogs in 1974, was never able to enforce its payment.

On Monday, Rokadia announced, “The VMC must remove the annual charge for pet dogs. In any case, no one has been paying it and the civic body cannot enforce it. There is no purpose of having a provision that cannot be implemented.”

Later in the evening, the General Board passed the resolution to remove the annual charge for pet dogs.

A week ago, the Standing Committee had recommended a “discount” for pet dog owners coming forward to pay the annual charge of three years in advance. While approving the annual draft budget of Rs 4,830.75 crore, the Standing Committee had said that instead of the charge of Rs 500 per annum on pet dog owners, those paying in advance for three years would have to pay only Rs 1,000.

The Opposition, as well as BJP corporators, said that the civic body must provide benefits to dog owners paying the charges.

Standing committee chairman Dr Hitendra Patel, however, feels that enforcing the charge is tough. Patel told this newspaper, “In 2019-20, only one person paid the charge, in 2020-21, two persons paid, and in 2021-22, only one person paid the charge… we even offered an incentive to those who pay three years’ charge in advance… Provisions were made for online payment too. But enforcing it was going to be difficult…”

According to VMC officials, the tax has been in existence since 1974. As per VMC records, the initial charge to be paid by pet dog owners to the civic body was Rs 5 in 1974. It was in the 2015-16 budget of the VMC that the charge was fixed at Rs 500 per year. “Since the charge has to be paid voluntarily at the  ward office, there was no way that the VMC could impose this,” an official said.

The VMC Opposition, which has sent over 350 questions for discussion of the Budget, has raised objections to the dog charges. Opposition leader Ami Ravat said that if the civic body intends to generate revenue from owners of pet dogs, it should also offer services to justify the charges. “There should be a free veterinary consultation… There is no policy for dog owners and so there is no rationale behind the tax,” said Ravat.

During the budget discussions, BJP corporator Bandish Shah of Ward 7 said, “It is a good thing that the VMC has done away with the charges. The civic body must create open spaces for dog owners like a park to walk the dogs as well as a cemetery for laying pets to rest. This should be done regardless of whether the VMC collects any charges from pet owners or not.”

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 03:43 IST
