Gujarat: Two karate instructors found dead in Panchmahal

Bodies of two karate instructors were recovered from the Panam canal near Undera village in Panchmahal district Friday. Police said they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Dhvani Joshi (22) and Gaurang Bhoi (25), residents of Mahisagar district, who were attached to the primary school in Sonelav village as karate instructors.

On Thursday morning, the two had left their homes but did not return. Dhvani’s father had received a call in the evening informing him that his daughter’s two-wheeler was found parked near Panam canal along with another motorcycle.

On Friday, villagers near Undera alerted the police about a body floating in the Panam Canal. Officials of Shehra police station reached the spot and requested the canal department to close the water supply into the canal to pull out the bodies. Gaurang’s body was found a few metres away from Dhvani.

Godhra Deputy Superintendent of Police, CC Khatana told The Indian Express, “We have registered a case of accidental death at Shehra police station… From the primary investigation, it appears to be a case of suicide as the two deceased persons were in a relationship and wanted to get married. However, their families were against their relationship due to social differences… We have conducted a post-mortem of the two bodies and handed them over to the families on Friday evening.”