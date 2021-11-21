Two fire incidents reported in Vadodara

A major fire broke out on the premises of a private company at Lamdapura village in Savli taluka of Vadodara district on Saturday afternoon, causing panic among the workers. No casualty was reported.

Even as smoke billowing from the Rainsmart Solutions Private Limited company could be seen from a few kilometres away, gas cylinders stacked in adjoining premises of the gas company were immediately vacated to avert a major tragedy.

Fire tenders from the Manjusar fire station rushed to the spot and tried to bring the blaze under control.

Officials said that as many as six workers of the company were safely rescued. The cause of the fire is not known yet. The company manufactures plastic seats.

In a separate incident, a fire also broke out in a wooden factory in Bajwa village near Vadodara city. The fire in the factory, located amidst residential houses, caused panic among residents but fire tenders rushed to the spot and soon brought the fire under control. No casualty was reported.