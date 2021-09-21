Two crocodiles rescued in Vadodara city

In separate incidents, forest officials and volunteers rescued two crocodiles in Vadodara city on Tuesday. The Vadodara forest department received the first call at around 3 am regarding the presence of an 8-feet-long crocodile inside a residential society on Rajmahal Road, while the Vadodara Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (VSPCA) rescued another 5.5-feet-long reptile from Kalali.

The forest department, along with rescue volunteer Jignesh Parmar, attended the call from the residential colony at Rajmahal Road, located close to the Vishwamitri River. The forest department set up a cage inside the colony to entrap the crocodile. Several hours after the commencement of the operation, the crocodile was trapped. The forest department will now release it in a safe location.

In Kalali, the team of SPCA and Wildlife SOS, headed by Raj Bhavsar, rescued the 5.5-feet-long crocodile after several hours of search at an under-construction site. It had fallen into a pit, dug up for construction work, and filled with rainwater. For nearly five hours, rescuers looked for the crocodile while slowly draining the pit. As the water level subsided, they spotted the crocodile and caught hold of it. The reptile was later handed over to the forest department.