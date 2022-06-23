Two cops suspended in Vadodara for ‘dereliction of duty’, ‘suspicious role’

The Vadodara city police on Wednesday suspended two constables following a preliminary inquiry for alleged dereliction of duty while attending a to a domestic violence incident reported in August 2021, where the two male constables are accused of playing a “suspicious role”.

The complainant had also alleged that the suspended constables demanded a bribe from him for attending to his call.

A release from Vadodara city police said the suspended constables are Assistant Head constable Novel Vinodbhai attached with City police station Assistant police constable Sanjaykumar Udaysinh from Chhani police station.

The incident, police said, occurred in August 2021, when complainant Chandrakant Mandanka had called the She Team of Chhani police station to attend to his daughter, who was a victim of alleged domestic violence in her marital home.

Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2, Abhay Soni told The Indian Express that the two suspended constables attended to Mandanka’s call and visited his house along with two female constables but did not visit the house of his daughter, where the alleged domestic violence was unfolding.

Soni said, “While Novel Vinodbhai was in-charge of the She Team of Chhani police that night and visited the house of the complainant to attend to the call, Sanjaykumar had no business being there because he was from the then Detection staff unit of the police station…”

“The complainant had approached the police to say that after his call the She Team visited his house but did not actually attend to his call of rescuing his daughter. He told us that the two male constables demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe and did not verify the complaint of domestic violence or try to save the victim. It is a dereliction of duty and also unacceptable conduct,” he further said.

Soni added that during an internal inquiry CCTV footage provided by Mandanka was examined, in which he is seen putting something inside the police vehicle.

Soni said, “The CCTV footage shows Mandanka is near the police vehicle. He is seen opening its door and putting something on the seat while the two male constables allow him to do so… When we asked them to explain what the complainant kept in the police vehicle, they did not have a satisfactory answer. They could not answer our question about why they did not stop Mandanka from putting something into their vehicle and why was Mandanka not seen taking the item back?”

The Chhani city police, Soni said, had eventually registered a case of domestic violence against the husband and in-laws of the complainant’s daughter.