Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Two cops get posting of choice after weight loss

Two police officers — Assistant Sub-Inspector Bharati Reva and police constable Monica Shailesh were chosen as the “cop of the month” and granted their choice of posting by Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh after they lost weight as part of a fitness regime.

As part of the Integrated Health Management Scheme (IHMS), police personnel were categorised in Red, Yellow and Green categories based on their Body Mass Index after an Improvement in health and fitness check-up campaign. The personnel, who were classified as ‘Red’ due to BMI, were given a target of 90 days to lose weight and have their BMI categorised in the green category. As an incentive, the personnel were told that successful candidates would be granted a posting at a police station of their choice in the city.

While Bharti lost nearly 20 kilos from 89.5kg to 68kg, Monica now weighs 66 kgs from the initial weight of 83 kgs at the start of the program. Bharti and Monica have been posted in Harni and Karelibaug police stations, respectively, as per their choice.

21-12-2022
