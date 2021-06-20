Gujarat: Travel agent held for ‘selling’ fake RT-PCR reports in Vadodara

This is the second such racket that Vadodara police has busted.

Vadodara police Saturday arrested a travel agent for allegedly selling fake RT-PCR Covid-19 reports to inter-state travellers, in the name of well-known laboratories.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Vadodara city nabbed Krunal Patel after the administrator of a private laboratory filed a complaint with the Makarpura police station that fake RT-PCR reports had been generated in the name of their laboratory.

Police said that Patel, who facilitated travel bookings, also provided negative RT-PCR report to passengers for inter-state travel for a fee of Rs 1,000. He used computer software to edit a pdf file of a genuine RT-PCR report of the said laboratory and changed the details and the test results, without the individuals having taken the test.

The police seized a computer and three mobile phones, worth Rs 60,000, used by Patel. Police also said that Patel’s phone had several pdf files of Covid-19 RT-PCR reports.

This is the second such racket that Vadodara police has busted. In May, the Detection of Crime Branch of Vadodara had also arrested a transport agent for selling fake RTPCR reports.