Transport company raided, 2 held for theft of crude oil in Vadodara

The Vadodara Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) Saturday raided a transport company in Ranoli area on the outskirts of the city and nabbed two of five accused persons for the alleged theft of crude oil from the pipeline of large PSUs.

The gang had allegedly punctured pipelines of oil PSUs and fitted valves to fill a customised dumper truck fitted with a tank. Among the two arrested on Saturday is the owner of the transport company where the gang refilled other oil tankers with the stolen crude oil.

The PCB had received a tip off that one of the wanted accused, has been recently involved in siphoning of the oil by puncturing the pipelines of the oil PSUs located in rural Vadodara. They would then bring the containers to the compound of a transport company owned by Shashi Yadav and fill the crude oil into branded oil tankers with the help of an electric motor and sell them.

“Our team received a tip-off that the refilling of the oil tankers was going on at the compound of the transport company and so we raided the place. The accused had punctured the trunk pipeline of ONGC that comes from Ankleshwar to the Koyali terminal in Vadodara. The breach was identified between Raypura and Darapura. The accused had a total of 20,000 liters of crude oil worth Rs 6 lakh at the time of the raid,” PCB officials said in a statement.

Police said that the gang had fitted a tanker inside the body of a dumper truck and had valves and pipes fitted under the truck to fill the container from the punctured pipelines. The gangs also fitted valves at the spot where the pipelines had been punctured.

The arrested accused was identified as Hanuman Vanzara, a native of Ajmer in Rajasthan and working at the transport company of co-accused Shashikant Yadav. The police have declared three other accused as wanted in the case.