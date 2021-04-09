To ease Vadodara burden, eight Central districts to pool resources

With the number of critical patients from outside Vadodara district seeking admission in city Covid-19 hospitals showing no sign of reducing, the administration of Vadodara will now help the districts in coordinating to integrate resources and ensure optimisation to ease the load in Vadodara city, where hospitals are overburdened.

In the last week, Vadodara has added close to 2,000 Covid-19 beds, also setting up overnight oxygen supply pipelines for additional beds added in SSG and Gotri hospitals. According to Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao, who held a video conference with Collectors of eight districts — Chhota Udepur, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahals, Dahod, Mahisagar, Narmada and Bharuch, Vadodara Out Patient Department (OPDs) are seeing close up to 1000 patients per day from outside Vadodara district, while the admissions to Covid hospitals from other districts ranges between 100 to 250 patients per day.

Rao said, “The number of the influx from other districts is continuing to increase. Since they come at an advanced stage and after a referral from the local hospitals of the districts, they are directly occupying ICU beds in Vadodara city. During the video conference on Thursday night, we mapped all COVID Hospitals, Oxygen Beds, ICU Beds, Ventilators and manpower across all districts. In the next two days, we plan to integrate the availability on our Vadodara civic body portal dashboard so as to get real-time online information regarding the availability of Beds across all districts. Thus, all resources of Central Gujarat districts will be integrated online real-time to ensure optimum utilization and timely treatment for all patients of 9 districts.”

The Covid-19 bed availability portal, which is seen on the VMC website, will be updated in real-time by Nodal Officers of every hospital in every district, Rao said, to allow citizens to have at hand the latest occupancy and vacancy position beds in various hospitals. Rao said, “Based on this information, the 108 ambulances will take patients to the nearest facility in their district or adjacent district rather than bringing them all to Vadodara city. So patients from Dahod and Panchmahals can be taken by 108 ambulances to a facility in Dahod or Godhra without having to come to Vadodara and patients from Bharuch can be taken to Ankleshwar hospital or patients from Anklav or Borsad to Karamsad Hospital instead of Vadodara. This will also ensure early and timely treatment thereby saving lives.”

Rao added that the Nodal Officers of all Hospitals will be trained regarding the process as respective District Collectors will meet with their Covid jospitals to convey the instructions. According to the data shared by the officials, eight districts of Central Gujarat – Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahals, Bharuch, Narmada, Kheda, Anand and Mahisagar have a total of 130 Covid19 hospitals — Bharuch has the highest number at 43, followed by Kheda with 24 and Anand with 22 hospitals. Mahisagar has 15. Dahod and Panchmahals eight each, Chhota Udepur 7 and Narmada has 3 Covid hospitals.

The eight districts have a total of 5,211 beds assigned for Covid19 – government and private hospitals included – of which 3,321 are Oxygen supply beds and 786 ICU beds. The eight districts, put together, however, have only 417 ventilators beds between them. Of these, Anand district has the highest at 132 ventilators and Bharuch has 97. The other six districts have less than 50 available ventilators with Narmada district showing only a single digit — five ventilator beds in the entire tribal district. Mahisagar and Panchmahals, which have been pushing patients to Vadodara have 18 and 36 ventilators respectively, but Mahisagar has only 8 ICU beds and Panchmahals has 30. Anand also has the highest number of ICU beds among the central Gujarat districts with 291 while Bharuch in South Gujarat has 175. Dahod has 131 ICU beds and Kheda has 101.

On Thursday, the Vadodara administration, which now has 9,763 beds as per its official figures and occupancy of 7039 – including suspected and active Covid cases from within Vadodara and outside districts – has decided to set up another 500-bedded full-fledged dedicated Covid health centre with an ICU and Ventilator care hospital at Yajnapurush Sabhagruh of BAPS Swaminarayan community, located behind BAPS Hospital Atladra in the city, which is already serving as a Covid hospital.