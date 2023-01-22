To-be-married couple abandons baby: Couple had approached mid-wife, say police; biological father held

The Vadodara city police that is probing the case of the to-be-married couple that abandoned their newborn near the Khaswadi crematorium, has now learnt that the woman had approached a mid-wife to assist her during the delivery, contrary to the claim of the couple that the woman had delivered the child in an auto near the Khaswadi crematorium Thursday.

Meanwhile, Karelibaug police Saturday arrested the 24-year-old man, who is the biological father of the child, under sections of The Indian Penal Code 317 for abandoning the child as well as the Juvenile Justice Act.

Officers of the Karelibaug police station have learnt that the couple, who were to be married on Sunday, had first visited a mid-wife to assist in the delivery but were suggested to visit a hospital as the woman had “excessive bleeding”.

Investigators told The Sunday Express that they suspected the account of the man that his fiance had delivered the child in an auto.

“The child had been found abandonded with its umbricial chord neatly cut… It is not possible that the couple had delivered the child at the spot where it was abandoned. On questioning, the man revealed that they had approached the mid-wife but the midwife has claimed that the woman delivered the baby at her doorstep even before she could attend to her… We are also not convinced about this statement. So, the investigation is on,” a senior police officer said.

According to the senior officer, the families were aware about the pregnancy, contrary to the claim that the couple had concealed the pregnancy, which occurred after their engagement. The officer added that police have registered an offence as the child could have been harmed or killed.

The police is now awaiting the reports of the DNA test, following which the child will be handed over to the family.