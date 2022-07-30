Three held for ‘stealing’ Eeco van silencers for precious metal dust in Vadodara

The Vadodara City Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) Thursday arrested three members of a gang who allegedly stole silencers of 32 Maruti Eeco vans in the last few months in order to extract and sell the precious metal dust from the tubes of the silencers.

Following several complaints across the city of silencers of Maruti Eeco vans being stolen, the DCB set up a watch on auto garages and scanned CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, a night patrol team of the Chhani police station nabbed one of the three accused — Anil Dabhi, a resident of Gorwa in Vadodara city while he was ferrying one stolen silencer in an auto rickshaw.

On questioning Dabhi, he told the police that he would sell the silencers to two men in Anand for Rs 5,000 each, after flicking them from Eeco cars parked across the city. “Dabhi’s confession led us to Siraj Shaikh, a resident of Chhani and Salim alias Mafat Vohra of Bhalej in Anand district,” said DCB PI V R Kher.