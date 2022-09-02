scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Three booked for obstructing VMC cattle impounding team

The accused allegedly got into an altercation with VMC staff, in presence of police personnel, and resorted to assault and stone pelting, causing minor injuries to the personnel, police said.

The incident occurred Friday when a team of VMC officials was impounding stray cattle near RC Dutt estate in Akota. (Representational)

Three persons were booked in Vadodara for allegedly obstructing a team appointed by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) to impound stray cattle in the Akota area of the city.

The accused allegedly got into an altercation with VMC staff, in presence of police personnel, and resorted to assault and stone pelting, causing minor injuries to the personnel, police said.

The incident occurred Friday when a team of VMC officials was impounding stray cattle near RC Dutt estate in Akota.

The VMC contractor to impound cattle, Venkateshwar Rao, in his complaint to the police has said that the team of six persons, had visited the Akota area on Friday along with the police bandobast party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

The personnel had moved in to impound five stray cattle when they ran towards a compound. The team managed to impound two stray bovines when a group of cattle herders arrived to argue about the action taken against them.

“One accused identified as Nariya Bharwad and two accomplices began assaulting the team as well as the police. They pelted stones and tried to release the impounded cattle, thus obstructing a government servant on duty. They also slapped the complainant and indulged in a fistfight with the VMC team and the police… They threatened the team with dire consequences,” a release from the Vadodara city police said on Friday.

The three persons, including Bharwad, were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 337 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 189 (threat of injury to a public servant), uttering obscene words 294(b) , crime committed in presence of abettor (114) as well as the Gujarat Police Act.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 10:49:48 pm
Next Story

Flashback Jr NTR-Amit Shah meet as Brahmastra film event in Hyderabad cancelled

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Premium
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement