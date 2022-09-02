Three booked for obstructing VMC cattle impounding team

Three persons were booked in Vadodara for allegedly obstructing a team appointed by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) to impound stray cattle in the Akota area of the city.

The accused allegedly got into an altercation with VMC staff, in presence of police personnel, and resorted to assault and stone pelting, causing minor injuries to the personnel, police said.

The incident occurred Friday when a team of VMC officials was impounding stray cattle near RC Dutt estate in Akota.

The VMC contractor to impound cattle, Venkateshwar Rao, in his complaint to the police has said that the team of six persons, had visited the Akota area on Friday along with the police bandobast party.

The personnel had moved in to impound five stray cattle when they ran towards a compound. The team managed to impound two stray bovines when a group of cattle herders arrived to argue about the action taken against them.

“One accused identified as Nariya Bharwad and two accomplices began assaulting the team as well as the police. They pelted stones and tried to release the impounded cattle, thus obstructing a government servant on duty. They also slapped the complainant and indulged in a fistfight with the VMC team and the police… They threatened the team with dire consequences,” a release from the Vadodara city police said on Friday.

The three persons, including Bharwad, were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 337 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 189 (threat of injury to a public servant), uttering obscene words 294(b) , crime committed in presence of abettor (114) as well as the Gujarat Police Act.