Those littering to be fined: Only aarti to be allowed at Gora bank in Narmada

The Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) has decided to impose fines on persons littering and throwing trash into the downstream of Narmada River from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, from the new river ghat constructed in Gora village, across the Statue of Unity.

The decision comes as a prohibitory order issued by the Narmada district Resident Additional Collector (RAC) HK Vyas on Thursday, permitting only the Varanasi-style Narmada Aarti to be performed on the Gora river bank.

Assistant Commissioner of SOUADTGA Nilesh Dubey told The Indian Express that the authority had recommended the RAC to issue a prohibitory order after noticing several tourists and pilgrims littering the ghat, that has been recently constructed in order to facilitate grand evening aartis decided to Goddess Narmada, on the lines of the aartis in Dashashwamedh Ghats in Varanasi.

Dubey said that since the Gora ghat was the only concrete ghat along the course of the river, pilgrims and tourists were seen bathing, washing, and even throwing flowers and other pollutants into the downstream of the dam.

Dubey said, “We have noticed that pilgrims, who are performing the Narmada Parikrama, come here and bathe, wash and dump bags full of flowers and other offerings into the downstream… It has been polluting the place as there is a Garudeshwar Weir, which is located 12 kilometers away and obstructs the flow of water until there is sufficient water released to overflow from the Weir… ”

He added that the concrete ghat in Gora has been specially built by the SOUADTGA for the purpose of performing the Narmada Aarti.

Dubey said, “Tourists are free to sit at the ghat and watch the aarti but not litter. The entire stretch of the river in Garudeshwar taluka (outside the SOUADTGA) has many natural ghats for the pilgrims coming on Parikrama where they can perform their rituals.”

The notification from the RAC HK Vyas said, “The Narmada ghats near Shoolpaneshwar temple in Gora village is meant for the daily aarti. No other prayer rituals or offerings can be done at this spot, including offering flowers, milk, or other items. Anyone found violating this notification will be liable for prosecution under the Indian Penal Code section 188.”