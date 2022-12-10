Telangana migrant’s death in vadodara: Trial begins in 2019 custodial death case

Three years after Babu Shaikh, a 65-year-old migrant from Telangana was killed in an alleged case of custodial death at the Fatehgunj police station in Vadodara on December 10, 2019, the trial in the case commenced on December 2 in the court of the principal district and sessions judge MR Mengdey of Vadodara.

According to lawyers of Shaikh’s family, a prosecution panch witness in the case deposed in the court on December 2. The prosecution is likely to produce a second panch witness on the next hearing on December 14.

On August 10 this year, Shaikh’s son Salim approached the Gotri police station citing a death threat issued against him by one of the six accused police personnel, Rajesh Savji Gadchar alias Raju Rabari, on the court premises, in the presence of jail police.

Salim also submitted an affidavit in the court seeking expedition of trial in the case. In his application to the court in August, Salim said that the “accused had been delaying the process by not appearing before the court… on the pretext of medical emergencies in judicial custody”.

Nisar, who arrived in Vadodara to sell bedsheets, allegedly went missing on December 10, 2019, after he was apprehended in the Fulwadi area by the Fatehgunj police station on suspicion of theft.

On October 21 and November 3 this year, the CID conducted extensive search operations after dredging the Narmada main canal in Vadodara and also made multiple inquiries in villages in the catchment areas of Mahisagar river, where the accused are suspected to have burnt the body. However, it yielded no result.

In a sealed cover report filed before the bench on December 1, 2020, the CID said that Nisar “has expired and his body is yet to be recovered”. The CID said in the report to the HC that eight accused policemen — six of who are in judicial custody, under charges of murder and destroying evidence, have been “non-cooperative”. On November 25, 2020, the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) had filed a 900-page primary chargesheet in the Vadodara court against the six arrested policemen — inspector DB Gohil, sub-inspector DM Rabari and Lok Rakshak Dal jawans Pankaj Mavjibhai, Yogendra Jilansinh, Rajiv Savjibhai and Hitesh Shambubhai.

The chargesheet also booked two more cops as accused — then sub-inspector Dilipsinh Rathod and assistant head constable Mahesh Rathwa who were attached to the Fatehgunj police station. While Rathwa was arrested and later released on bail, Rathod has been declared an absconder.