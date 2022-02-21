Tales of 2 acquitted: a student, father of a convict

Among the 28 acquitted persons in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case is Mohammad Sami Bagewadi, who was earlier in 2011 discharged in the July 2008 Bangalore blasts by a Karnataka court.

The court, while acquitting the 40-year-old Bagewadi — Accused 58 in the Ahmedabad case — observed that the Ahmedabad police failed to produce “even a single independent documentary or oral evidence” against him to describe his exact role in the case.

The court held that Bagewadi, who was found guilty by a special court in Kerala in a case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of a secret meeting of SIMI in Vagamon in December 2007, could not be convicted for the same offence twice.

Bagewadi, then 26 years old and a fifth year student of architecture from Bijapur, was in Bangalore on July 25, 2008 — the day of the blast. He was arrested on the basis of Call Record Details (CDR) and later released as the police did not find evidence against him, he told the Ahmedabad court.

In his deposition, Bagewadi said, “In the chargesheet (filed by the Bangalore police), I was shown as main accused… in the supplementary chargesheet, I was given a clean chit… When I expressed to the Bangalore police that I desired to file an application seeking compensation for my illegal arrest, they threatened to implicate me in other cases…”

“I was arrested by Surat police from Parappanna, Agrahara Central Prison Bangalore on July 16, 2009, and brought to Gujarat… After months of mental and physical torture, on September 12, 2011, I was discharged from the Bangalore blast case…,” he added.

Considering the defence arguments, the court acquitted Bagewadi, and said, “The prosecution did not place on record any independent evidence to prove his exact role… Instead, to prove that he is involved in the serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad, different police officers investigating the case placed on record different documents to show that they had sought approvals from their senior officers to investigate the role of the accused as well as to file the chargesheet against him under CrPC 196, UAPA 45, Explosive Substance Act Section 7, and Arms Act Section 39, as well as documents showing that the senior officers concerned, in their power to do so, approved such investigation and filing of chargesheet against Bagewadi…”

The court also considered Bagewadi’s deposition and the argument of his defence counsel. The court said, “He has appealed to the court to consider that he has been incarcerated since a long time but there has been no evidence presented against him… The witnesses that the prosecution is mentioning are only (panch) witnesses of procedures of arrest… their deposition does not prove that the accused was involved in the crime.”

The court said, “The Ernakulam court held the present accused guilty… The prosecution, however, has not produced any evidence to prove that the accused had participated in a similar camp meeting at Halol Pavagadh. The defence has rightfully pointed out that the Ernakulam court in Kerala has already held the accused guilty in the Vagamon camp case and therefore, he cannot be held guilty on the basis of that case for the second time.” Bagewadi’s father, a retired government officer, has been fighting for his son’s release since 2009.

The court also acquitted Accused number 48, Sainuddin Abdul Sattar Mohammad (aged 58 at the time of his arrest), while handing out a death sentence to Sainuddin’s son and Accused number 49 Sarquddin Abdul Sattar Mohammad.

The court held that the prosecution “failed to prove beyond doubt Sainuddin’s involvement in the blast”. Sarquddin, however, has been sentenced to death for preparing the bomb timer chips used to trigger the serial blasts on July 26, 2008.

According to the prosecution’s case, Sarquddin, then 29, had “willingly agreed to demonstrate making one bomb timer, which he had made for the bombs used in the serial blasts”.

The court cited the prosecution submission and said, “The accused (A49, Sarquddin) then called for the items needed to make the bomb… He then drew the diagram of the bomb timer chip… then assembled the items… The FSL officials then observed the timer he created and took them into their possession, placing the chip in a transparent bag…It matched with a timer found on a bomb that had not exploded…”

The court observed that both Sainuddin and Sarquddin denied the charges as well as the police narration of how he demonstrated the assembly of a bomb timer chip. Sainuddin and Sarqu-ddin, in their respective depositions, told the court that they were not acquainted with any other accused arrested in the case.

The court, considering the prosecution submission, backed by witnesses that (A49) Sarquddin assembled a bomb timer during his remand with the crime branch, held that “his conduct creates a doubt that he was involved”, while in case of his father, Sainuddin the court held that the prosecution had not been successful in proving his involvement “beyond doubt”.

Sarquddin told the court that he was arrested when he went to meet his father, who was first arrested in Bangalore. From there, he was brought to Gujarat and he “has never visited a police station before”.