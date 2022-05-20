scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Take care of youth who lost eyesight: Congress to VMC

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
May 20, 2022 4:57:38 am
Vadodara mayor Keyur Rokadia. (Twitter/@keyurrokadia)

A week after an 18-year-old student of MS University sustained grievous injuries and lost one eye in an incident of stray cattle attack, Congress leader Chandrakant Shrivastav on Thursday urged the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) to accept their mistake and “take care” of the youth with a “lifetime compensation”.

Henil Patel, a diploma student of MSU’s Polytechnic college, was riding a two-wheeler on Waghodia Road on May 11 when he suffered serious eye injuries by the horn of a cow even as his two-wheeler skid, throwing him to the ground. Despite multiple consultations with doctors, he lost vision on his right eye.

On Thursday, Shrivastav wrote to VMC Mayor and the General Board, saying, “If any such incident takes place under the VMC, the entire responsibility lies with it… VMC has to take responsibility, for whosoever was at fault. They have to pay compensation and take responsibility for this young boy for his entire life…,” he said.

