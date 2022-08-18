System being devised to misuse process for illegal stay, says court

Dismissing a civil appeal filed by a Godhra-based couple over the deportation of the Pakistan-national husband, the Principal District Judge of Panchmahal district Wednesday said that a system has been devised to use the civil court to seal unauthorised living in India.

In civil suit filed in 2016, Batul Bodeliwala, now 36, wife of Huzefa Nooruddin Punawala, now 38 — a co-plaintiff in the case — had challenged the decree delivered by the Additional Senior Civil Judge of Godhra seeking perpetual injunction against the deportation of her husband and a declaration from the court that he was entitled for Indian citizenship as per Section 5(1)(c) of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Calling the petition “vexatious” and an attempt to “usurp” the discretionary powers of the central government in matters of deciding Citizenship, the court of Principal District Sessions Judge Jitendra Doshi also imposed an “exemplary cost” of Rs 10,000 on the petitioners to be deposited with the District legal Services Authority of Godhra and slapped the costs of the suit on the petitioners.

“The Civil court Court cannot be used to replicate the power of Central Government and Civil Court cannot do so when the statute specifically empowers the Central Government to decide the issue of citizenship of any person. It seems that a system has been devised to use the process of civil court to seal the person’s unauthorised living in India, once he enters India on long-term visa, by filing of civil suit and seeking declaration injunction,” the court said.

“Fortunately, the learned trial court did not fall into the trap and become prey of such system devised… The learned Trial Court, in its best wisdom, by well ascribed judgment, has rightly negated the claim of the plaintiff,” it added. The court said the petitioner had lived unauthorizedly in India on an expired visa had caused a “huge loss to the public exchequer”.

“It is a matter of record that the Plaintiff No.2 (Punawala) … by misusing the process of Court, lived in India unauthorizedly from August 18, 2006, almost for 16 years on such frivolous litigation, which indicates blatant abuse of the process of Court, occupying the precious time of the court and therefore, while throwing out such litigation out of the Court, the exemplary costs is required to be quantified,” the court said.

The court upheld the argument of the District Government Pleader RS Thakor that although the Citizenship Act, 1955 provides a way to become an Indian citizen, the Section(5)(1)(c) of the Act, which Punawala has based his petition on, provides for “discretionary powers” to the Central government to decide if a person should be registered as a citizen of India or not.

Granting DGP Thakor’s argument the court said, “The Section-5 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, does not bestow any right on the person to be registered as citizen of India. The word ‘may’ used in the section makes it discretionary. Merely, as the person has married to citizen of India does not ipso facto entitle him to be registered as citizen of India.”

The Section 5 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 lays down provisions for Citizenship by registration. It states, “Subject to the provisions of this section and such other conditions and restrictions as may be prescribed, the central government may, on an application made in this behalf, register as a citizen of India any person not being an illegal migrant who is not already such citizen by virtue of the Constitution or of any other provisions.”

Admonishing the petitioners for filing a “frivolous and malicious” petition in a civil court, which has no jurisdiction over the subject, the court said, “Broadly speaking, the suit before the Ld. Trial Court was completely vexatious and frivolous litigation; it was aimed to become Indian citizen, once the legal entry to India is expired and to authorize the back-door entry. In fact, plaintiff by filing such a spacious suit tried to usurp the power of Central Government.”

In her petition Bodeliwala had said that the two had been married in February 2006 as per the Muslim Shariyat and rites and rituals of the Dawoodi Vohra community. The petition had also sought a perpetual injuction, which means a permanant order, against the deportation of Punawala till the time that a final decision is taken about his citizenship.

Bodeliwala had claimed that she was an Indian citizens by birth while Punawala was born in Kuwait and holding a Pakistani passport. Punawala had obtained a visa from the Indian High Commissioner’s Office at Pakistan on September 12, 2000, with a 90 days validity, and entered India on October 14, 2000. Therafter, he had stayed in India on a Long Term Visa granted by the government until 2006.

His application to extend the Long Term Visa from 2006 to 2008 had been rejected. Thereafter, Punawala had filed an application before the central government to grant him citizenship, which is yet to be decided by the Central government, according to the suit.

Punawala had argued that both his parents were born in Godhra in Panchmahal in 1948 and 1952, respectively, before getting married in 1974. He had claimed that his mother, who died in 1999, had never relinquished her Indian citizenship and so, as her son, the petitioner should be considered a citizen of India.