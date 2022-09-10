Sukhram Rathwa: Gujarat Assembly session for 2 days as BJP govt trying to avoid taking questions

Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathwa Friday slammed the BJP-led state government for announcing a two-day assembly session on September 21 and 22, stating that the incumbent government was “trying to avoid” being cornered on important issues like the Botad hooch tragedy, unemployment and the condition of the roads across the state, which even led to Cabinet Minister Purnesh Modi being stripped off the portfolio.

In a media statement on Friday, Rathwa said that the BJP was “going against the resolution” that state legislatures should meet for a “minimum of 60 days” in a year passed by then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at the 78th All India Conference of Presiding Officers (Speakers) and Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in January 2016.

Rathwa said, “It is mandatory to call a session of the Assembly within six months. The last Assembly session was held in March and therefore, it should have been held in August but the government, which knows it will be cornered on many issues, has announced a two-day session on September 21 and 22 to avoid taking questions and discussions… Moreover, when Anandiben Patel was the Chief Minister, the Conference of Presiding Officers and Secretaries of the Legislative Bodies, chaired by the then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had passed a crucial resolution that the state legislatures should meet for at least 60 days in a year.”

Rathwa added that the session, which will be the last for the incumbent government before the upcoming Assembly polls, ought to be at least ten days long.

“The Session should be at least 10 days long… it is the last before the upcoming state assembly polls. The entire purpose of conducting an assembly session is defeated if it is just a two-day session for tokenism. The session allows MLAs to raise questions about their constituencies… This two-day session will not even allow anyone to ask questions,” Rathwa said.

“The current government knows it has several critical issues to face right from the protests against the new pension schemes to the purpose of the prohibition law in the state– which, we all know has caused this massive tragedy in Botad. There is also the issue of growing unemployment and there is a definite question about the deplorable condition of the roads across the state… We have so many questions and they do not want to answer. But, we will try to have the session extended when it is held,” he added.