scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Sukhram Rathwa: Gujarat Assembly session for 2 days as BJP govt trying to avoid taking questions

In a media statement on Friday, Rathwa said that the BJP was “going against the resolution” that state legislatures should meet for a “minimum of 60 days” in a year passed by then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at the 78th All India Conference of Presiding Officers (Speakers) and Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in January 2016.

Rathwa added that the session, which will be the last for the incumbent government before the upcoming Assembly polls, ought to be at least ten days long. (File)

Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathwa Friday slammed the BJP-led state government for announcing a two-day assembly session on September 21 and 22, stating that the incumbent government was “trying to avoid” being cornered on important issues like the Botad hooch tragedy, unemployment and the condition of the roads across the state, which even led to Cabinet Minister Purnesh Modi being stripped off the portfolio.

In a media statement on Friday, Rathwa said that the BJP was “going against the resolution” that state legislatures should meet for a “minimum of 60 days” in a year passed by then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at the 78th All India Conference of Presiding Officers (Speakers) and Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in January 2016.

Rathwa said, “It is mandatory to call a session of the Assembly within six months. The last Assembly session was held in March and therefore, it should have been held in August but the government, which knows it will be cornered on many issues, has announced a two-day session on September 21 and 22 to avoid taking questions and discussions… Moreover, when Anandiben Patel was the Chief Minister, the Conference of Presiding Officers and Secretaries of the Legislative Bodies, chaired by the then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had passed a crucial resolution that the state legislatures should meet for at least 60 days in a year.”

Rathwa added that the session, which will be the last for the incumbent government before the upcoming Assembly polls, ought to be at least ten days long.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...

“The Session should be at least 10 days long… it is the last before the upcoming state assembly polls. The entire purpose of conducting an assembly session is defeated if it is just a two-day session for tokenism. The session allows MLAs to raise questions about their constituencies… This two-day session will not even allow anyone to ask questions,” Rathwa said.

“The current government knows it has several critical issues to face right from the protests against the new pension schemes to the purpose of the prohibition law in the state– which, we all know has caused this massive tragedy in Botad. There is also the issue of growing unemployment and there is a definite question about the deplorable condition of the roads across the state… We have so many questions and they do not want to answer. But, we will try to have the session extended when it is held,” he added.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 12:45:47 am
Next Story

Gujarat ATS and DRI seize heroin worth Rs. 200 cr at Kolkata port

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement