Student gets life term for killing woman for ‘breaking up’ with him

A local court in Vadodara Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old engineering student from Bharuch to life imprisonment in the 2019 murder case of a drama artist, who had allegedly ended a relationship with the accused.

The case dates to April 24, 2019, when the accused Wasim Malik strangulated 25-year-old Prachi Maurya to death after they had an argument near a popular mall in Vadodara.

The court relied on technical and scientific evidence as well as the deposition of key witnesses and Prachi’s friend, Ankit, who had witnessed a heated argument between the two just minutes before Wasim killed her.

According to the prosecution, the incident happened when Prachi was returning from a theatre performance in Anand, accompanied by a friend and co-artist named Ankit. When Wasim accosted Prachi and Ankit near a lane adjacent to a popular mall on Old Padra Road, the two got into an argument regarding their breakup, Ankit has told the court. Wasim strangulated Prachi to death, the prosecution has said.

In his deposition, Ankit has told the court that Prachi asked him to leave her alone with Wasim. According to the police, Prachi and Wasim had been in a relationship for close to three years. However, when she decided to discontinue the relationship, Wasim was agitated. The two were in touch with each other through WhatsApp, police have said.

The court accepted the evidence placed on record by the prosecution, which include call record details of five mobile phones — two each belonging to Prachi and Wasim and one belonging to Wasim’s father, Sikander.

The court said, “It has been established beyond doubt that the deceased and the accused knew each other… According to the witness (Prachi’s sister), the two were in a relationship and had broken up recently. Her sister has said that Wasim used to visit their house to seek guidance in studies from Prachi and she had also confided in her sister that after the breakup, Wasim had been pestering her… She has also said that one phone conversation to which she was privy had Wasim telling Prachi to meet him near the spot where she was eventually killed, or he would commit suicide. Her friend, Ankit Sharma, has also confirmed that she had introduced Wasim as her ex-boyfriend.”

The court rejected the defence argument that Wasim had been framed in a false case as he was present at a different spot at the time of the crime, including withdrawing money from an ATM in the Alkapuri area.

The court sentenced Wasim to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder and also slapped a fine of Rs 15,000.