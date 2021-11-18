Selling drugs to students: Vadodara court sends 4 accused to one-day police custody

A local court in Vadodara on Wednesday remanded four accused arrested for allegedly selling drugs to students and youth in the city to one day in police custody.

The Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) had on Tuesday arrested Saqib Saeed Munshi (21) and his sister Mohsina Munshi (24) along with Meet Thakkar (23) and Nupoor Sehgal (25) of the seven accused booked in the case.

Three other accused are Zareena Banu and Abdullah Ibrahim Patel — mother and step father of Saqib and Mohsina, and Anand resident Dilip Kaka. The PCB had also seized 562.18 grams of marijuana and 10.25 grams of cannabis from the accused.



On Wednesday, police produced the four arrested before a local court that granted one-day police custody.

Police said that Mohsina and Saqib revealed that Zareena and her husband Abdullah were known to Dilip, whose surname is not yet known and who supplied the drugs. The siblings told police that their mother and step-father procured the substance from Dilip and asked them to sell it within their friend circles.

“The two have said that since they have a huge friend circle in Vadodara, their parents coaxed them to sell it to the youth. The two other accused, Meet and Nupoor and regular buyers of the substances and also sell it among network,” police said in a release. The accused have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.