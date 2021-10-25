Museum near Statue of Unity: Inamdar writes to PM, CM; says fulfil ‘promise’ to Kshatriya community

Bhartiya Janta Party MLA Ketan Inamdar from Savli assembly constituency in Vadodara district has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel seeking fulfilling of a “promise” made to the Kshatriya community on erecting a museum near the Statue of Unity dedicated to the 562 princely states that signed the accession treaty to join the independent India.

In his letter on Monday, Inamdar said that despite assurances by PM Modi that the museum would be built, the delay has “hurt the sentiments” of the Kshatriya community.

The letter stated, “…Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the inauguration of the Statue of Unity, had spoken of the sacrifices of the erstwhile princely states and announced a museum to keep alive their contribution to the nation-building. But due to some unknown reasons, there has been a delay in realising this proposed museum. The Kshatriya Rajput community has expressed that their sentiments have thus been hurt…”

Inamdar further said that the government must push the museum project and also plan to “make it grand”, at the earliest. “The land parcel allocated for the museum is small in size. It is my humble request that you must take a personal interest in this project to respect the sentiments and requests of the Kshatriya community and not just expedite the museum project dedicated to the princely states that joined with India, but to also make it grand,” the letter added.