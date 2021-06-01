Statue of Unity: Illuminated installations of lotus, unity in diversity to come up at Glow Garden

The 3D glowing lotuses will have at least eight petals in the outer layer and five petals in the inner layer with a glowing pistil at the centre. (Express File)

The Unity Glow Garden on the premises of the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony in Narmada district will soon have lluminated 3D installations of national flower, lotus, as well as art installations highlighting the “unity in religious diversity” of India.

A patch has been chosen for the installations, which will be made of Corian Acrylic material with LED lighting, an official said. The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) has floated tenders for the same, with an estimated cost of Rs 59.5 lakh, including a three-year contract to operate and maintain the installations that will mounted on a brick wall foundation.

The cluster of lotus flowers, called the National Flower patch, with self LED illumination will be made of fiberglass-reinforced plastic material, which has the “strength of steel”, according to the official.

“Since the recent cyclone (Tauktae) has caused much damage to the newly-built Kevadia railway station, we are keeping in mind the strength of the material… The SoU area anyway has high-velocity winds and hence the structures should be strong,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The 3D glowing lotuses will have at least eight petals in the outer layer and five petals in the inner layer with a glowing pistil at the centre.

Each flower would be five feet in height and six feet in length and breadth with a stem of a diameter of about eight inches. The flowers will have a civil work foundation to withstand the wind velocity, officials said.

Among the installations on religious diversity, is also a lotus-shaped model with religious symbols of Sikhism, Islam, Hinduism, Christianity, Jainism and Buddhism on each petal. Another installation will have architectural cutouts of various places of worship.

A third one will be a Pentagon-shaped structure, with five religious symbols at five vertices.

A fourth design includes five blocks with alphabets of the word “Unity” and a cut out of one religious symbol on each block. A replica of a banyan tree will also bear the religious symbols. The tenders for the same will be finalised by mid-June.

A few basic designs have been approved by the SSNNL and the contractors will have to visit the site for inspection and planning before presenting the final design for approval.

The additional patch in the glow garden will be part of a cluster of close to 35 tourist spots around the Statue of Unity that form the Kevadia Tourism Circuit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2020.

The SSNNL has also begun work on commissioning a ropeway to connect the two banks of Narmada, across the Sardar Sarovar Dam, in order to reduce the travelling time from one end of the circuit to the other.