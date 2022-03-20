State’s second science city to be set up in Vadodara, says Minister

The Gujarat government is planning to set up the state’s second Science City in Vadodara in order to promote the interest of children in the subject, said Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi Saturday.

Trivedi, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan event at Ajwa in Vadodara, said the Science City would be built at the cost of Rs 100 crore and include Hall of Space, Nature Park, and Energy park, among other attractions.

Trivedi, who thanked Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for accepting a proposal to construct the second science city of the state at Vadodara, however, did not elaborate if the same would be built in Vadodara city or district. “In order to promote interest in science among children as well as to produce more eminent scientists like Dr (Abdul) Kalam, the science city comes as a gift to Vadodara,” Trivedi said, adding that more details on the project would be decided after a discussion with the chief minister.

Trivedi was at Raval village in Vadodara earlier Saturday to inaugurate the fifth phase of the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan in Vadodara. The project will deepen the lake.