SSG Hospital gets first mammography machine

The radiology department of Vadodara’s SSG Hospital Tuesday received its first mammography machine donated by a city-based foundation.

The radiology department will now be equipped to test 100 patients per day.

On Tuesday, Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt along with other BJP leaders, inaugurated the mammography section of the radiology department, after Smile Foundation donated the machine priced at Rs 60 lakh to SSG hospital.

Trustees of the foundation, through a CSR arm of their chemical company, have also taken the responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the machine for 10 years.

Dr Chetan Mehta, head of the radiology department, said, “This digital mammography machine can produce an image in one second. It allows early detection of cancer and thereby makes it more effective to treat patients.”

Medical Superintendent Dr Ranjan Aiyer said that the hospital was in dire need of a mammography machine in order to detect breast cancer in women.