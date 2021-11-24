Gujarat: SIT formed to arrest gangrape accused; NGO under scanner

Three weeks after a 19-year-old student from Vadodara allegedly died by suicide inside a coach of the Gujarat Queen train in Valsad on November 3, following a sexual assault, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed on Tuesday to crack the case and nab the two accused, about whom the girl had mentioned in her personal diary.

The Vadodara police have also begun investigating the “suspicious conduct” of the NGO with which she was associated.

A six-member SIT comprising mainly officers of the Railway police has been formed to nab the two unidentified men, accused of allegedly sexually assaulting the victim on the night of October 29 in Vadodara.

The SIT is headed by Inspector General of State Crime Investigation Department (CID) Subhash Trivedi and comprises two supervising officers —Vadodara Railway Superintendent of Police Parikshita Rathod and Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja. The SIT also includes the investigating officer Deputy SP BS Jadav of Vadodara railway as well as a Railway Police inspector of Vadodara SB Jadeja, Surat Railway Police sub-inspector KM Chaudhary, and Valsad Railway police sub-inspector JB Vyas.

Commissioner of Police, Vadodara city, Shamsher Singh told The Indian Express that the police is also probing into the credentials of the NGO with which the victim was associated as their conduct has been “suspicious”.

Singh said, “We have not yet come across any previous criminal record of the NGO but there have been details and allegations that have emerged… we are probing into it. In this particular case, the conduct of the three persons from the NGO, who were aware of the gangrape is under question. They did not report the crime to the police…”

Singh added that the last text messages sent by the girl to two members of the NGO from the train, just about an hour before she is said to have died by suicide, also went unreported.

“Although our probe indicates that her message speaking of kidnap in the train and threat to her life was not true, the two persons did not inform the police about such a message,” he said.