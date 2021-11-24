Gujarat: SIT files chargesheet on misuse of foreign funds by AFMI trust

The Vadodara Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in an alleged case of misuse of foreign funds by the Vadodara-based AFMI charitable trust as well as the trail of hawala funds, amounting to a total of Rs 80 crore, meant for alleged “illegal Islamic activities”.

The 1,860-page chargesheet states that apart from the three accused already arrested in the case, two more accused, currently abroad, are yet to be arrested.

The SIT has named London-based Abdullah Fefdawala, a native of Nabipur in Bharuch, and Dubai-based Mustafa Saifuddin Thanawala, a native of Mumbai, as two wanted accused in the case. In a release issued by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Vadodara city police, the chargesheet has enlisted various activities for which the AFMI trust misused the funds received under the FCRA for the specific purpose of the trust as well as hawala transactions amounting to Rs 60 crore, allegedly routed through Dubai.

The release states that of the Rs 80 crore under probe, AFMI trust, in connivance with IH Kasuwala Firm, siphoned off Rs 1.65 crore by presenting fake invoices issued to the trust. Of the said sum of Rs 1.65 crore, AFMI trust “knowingly presented accounts of expenditure of Rs 94.65 lakh to the government agencies”, including the charity commissioner, based on the fake invoices.

The release also states that the trust routed the foreign funds to aid activities of a communal clash in Delhi as well as protests (against CAA) and for “other criminal activities to strengthen Islam”.

The release says, “For this, Salahuddin and Umar Gautam held secret meetings. At the insistence of Abdullah Fefdawala, through AFMI, the accused sent Rs 64 lakh to anti-CAA protesters in Delhi and for the legal aid of those arrested in the Delhi communal clashes.”

The trust, the police states, was also involved in the illegal conversion of Hindu community members into Islam. The release states, “The trust indulged in illegal activities like conversion of Hindu persons into Islam and to create animosity between various sections… and create law and order issues to challenge the sovereignty and unity of the country…”

The Vadodara police have booked AFMI managing trustee Salahuddin Sheikh and Indian Dawah Centre’s Umar Gautam under Indian Penal Code sections for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (153A), knowingly causing disappearance of evidence of a crime (201), criminal breach of trust (406), forgery (465), forgery of a valuable security (467), forgery for purpose of cheating (471), criminal conspiracy [120(B)], crime in presence of abettor (114).

In August, the Vadodara police had arrested an employee of AFMI trusts’ Muslim Medical Centre, Mohammad Hussain Ghulam Rasool Mansuri, for allegedly destroying a pen drive containing incriminating details of the trusts’ financial transactions. Mansuri has also been named among the arrested accused in the charge sheet along with Gautam and Sheikh.