Friday, June 24, 2022
Shah lands in Vadodara on 2-day visit to Kevadia

According to official sources, the Union Home Minister, will visit the Ekta Nagar tourism circuit, along with the Statue of Unity on Saturday and stay at the Circuit House in Ekta Nagar for the night.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
Updated: June 25, 2022 1:20:05 am
Agnipath, Agniveers, Amit Shah, CAPF recruitment, Indian soldiers, India news, Indian expressUnion Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Vadodara late Friday evening for a two-day visit to Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) in the Narmada district that begins Saturday.

Shah will stay at Vadodara circuit house on Friday and proceed to Narmada on Saturday morning. According to official sources, Shah, will visit the Ekta Nagar tourism circuit, along with the Statue of Unity on Saturday and stay at the Circuit House in Ekta Nagar for the night.
The minister will hold a Consultative Committee meeting at Tent City for Disaster Management on Saturday and a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Home Ministry for discussing Forensic Science Capabilities: Strengthening of time-bound and scientific inquiry, on Sunday.

Shah will then return to his Ahmedabad residence on Sunday before leaving Gujarat on Monday.

