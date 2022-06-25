Shah lands in Vadodara on 2-day visit to Kevadia

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Vadodara late Friday evening for a two-day visit to Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) in the Narmada district that begins Saturday.

Shah will stay at Vadodara circuit house on Friday and proceed to Narmada on Saturday morning. According to official sources, Shah, will visit the Ekta Nagar tourism circuit, along with the Statue of Unity on Saturday and stay at the Circuit House in Ekta Nagar for the night.

The minister will hold a Consultative Committee meeting at Tent City for Disaster Management on Saturday and a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Home Ministry for discussing Forensic Science Capabilities: Strengthening of time-bound and scientific inquiry, on Sunday.

Shah will then return to his Ahmedabad residence on Sunday before leaving Gujarat on Monday.