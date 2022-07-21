SDRF recovers bodies of couple who jumped into Mahisagar river: police

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of a man and a woman, tied together with a dupatta, from the Mahisagar river in Kadana taluka of Mahisagar district on Wednesday, after 36 hours of search operations.

The couple, identified as Sunil Khant and Jalpa Baria, residents of Gablawada village in Lunavada taluka, allegedly jumped into the river from the Ghodiyar bridge Monday night, according to local residents who alerted the authorities about the unattended motorcycle and slippers left behind by the couple.

On Tuesday, teams of Kadana police station sought help from local swimmers to trace the couple. Police also contacted the families of the duo from details of the motorcycle registration.

According to police, the families confirmed that the man and the woman feared opposition to their relationship and left their homes on July 18. Following the unsuccessful attempt to trace them Tuesday, police requested SDRF to assist in the operations. After a 36-hour search operation, the SDRF recovered the bodies, tied together with a dupatta at the waist and hands, on Wednesday.