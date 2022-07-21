scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

SDRF recovers bodies of couple who jumped into Mahisagar river: police

The couple, identified as Sunil Khant and Jalpa Baria, residents of Gablawada village in Lunavada taluka, allegedly jumped into the river from the Ghodiyar bridge Monday night.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 21, 2022 2:19:52 am
On Tuesday, teams of Kadana police station sought help from local swimmers to trace the couple. (Express photo)

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of a man and a woman, tied together with a dupatta, from the Mahisagar river in Kadana taluka of Mahisagar district on Wednesday, after 36 hours of search operations.

The couple, identified as Sunil Khant and Jalpa Baria, residents of Gablawada village in Lunavada taluka, allegedly jumped into the river from the Ghodiyar bridge Monday night, according to local residents who alerted the authorities about the unattended motorcycle and slippers left behind by the couple.

On Tuesday, teams of Kadana police station sought help from local swimmers to trace the couple. Police also contacted the families of the duo from details of the motorcycle registration.

According to police, the families confirmed that the man and the woman feared opposition to their relationship and left their homes on July 18. Following the unsuccessful attempt to trace them Tuesday, police requested SDRF to assist in the operations. After a 36-hour search operation, the SDRF recovered the bodies, tied together with a dupatta at the waist and hands, on Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Baroda News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement