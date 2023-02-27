Scrap dealer killed over suspected theft, community members from Rajasthan protest at Gujarat police station

Police in Gujarat’s Vadodara city have booked three people for the alleged murder of a 30-year-old man and the abduction of his brother-in-law on the suspicion of the theft of an automobile battery.

After Rajunath Yogi’s body was recovered from near a canal in Halol in Panchmahal district, members of his community on Monday held a massive protest at the Harni police station, having arrived in buses from their native Bhilwara district in Rajasthan. They even cooked a meal outside the police station and demanded capital punishment for the accused, who are yet to be arrested.

According to the FIR filed on a complaint lodged by by Rajunath’s brother-in-law Kailashnath Yogi (38), he and Rajunath—both owners of a scrap godown in Vadaodara’s Chhani Jakatnaka area—got into a verbal altercation on February 24 with the accused, who alleged they had been selling “stolen automobile batteries”. The duo were then allegedly frisked away in a vehicle to an unknown location.

“Two people had arrived at our shop to sell an automobile battery. Within a few minutes, the three accused arrived and began accusing us of selling stolen batteries of automobiles and claimed that the battery we had just been sold had been stolen from their vehicle. When we tried to explain, they abducted us and took us to a farmhouse ahead of Ajwa and started assaulting us… Soon, the two people who had sold the battery at our shop were also brought there and brutally assaulted with PVC pipes. But they were allowed to go while Raju and I were held hostage…” said Kailashnath in his police complaint.

The accused then allegedly forced the victims to eat red chilies, following which Raju developed discomfort. “They took him away. One of the accused then took my wallet, which contained my ATM cards and Aadhaar card. He handed me Rs 1,300 from my wallet and asked me to leave for Mumbai without narrating the incident to anyone. They threatened to kill my family…” Kailashnath further said in the complaint.

Kailashnath told police that he had left for Kamrej in Surat to stay with his cousin for a night before filing the complaint with help from family members.

The family on Sunday identified the body found in a decomposed state as Rajunath. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for murder (302), abduction for wrongful confinement (365), abduction for ransom (364A), causing disappearance of evidence (201), criminal intimidation [506(2)] and abettor present when a crime is committed (114).

Inspector S R Vekariya of the Harni police station told The Indian Express that several teams had been formed to arrest the accused. “We have identified two of the three accused and they have been tracked to a state outside Gujarat. We have formed multiple teams to nab them… The victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy and will be handed over to the family,” he said.