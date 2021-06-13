RSS functionary Amrut Kadiwala passes away

Veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary from Gujarat, Amrut Kadiwala, breathed his last on Saturday. Kadiwala was 83.

Members of RSS said that Kadiwala had recovered from Covid-19 recently. Kadiwala was a civil engineer who completed his Ph.D. at the age of 60, while also being actively involved in the RSS work. Kadiwala had completed his three years of training to be an RSS pracharak in 1956 after he joined the organisation at the age of 12 in 1950, when current RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat’s father Madhukar Bhagwat was appointed pracharak in Gujarat.

Kadiwala had been the Gujarat RSS chief for several years until November 2011 and had even led the door-to-door campaign to counter the allegations of “saffron terror” faced by the organisation during the investigations of the Malegaon and Ajmer blasts in 2011.

Kadiwala breathed his last at around 4 pm on Saturday and his final journey was undertaken from his residence 7pm onwards, attended by several senior Gujarat RSS functionaries.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat State President C R Paatil said that the service rendered by Kadiwala in times of natural calamities will never be forgotten. Paatil said, “Kadiwala will always be known as the pillar of Hinduism for his contribution to the protection of Hinduism. His demise has caused untold loss not only to Gujarat or the Hindu community but to the entire country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, “I am saddened by the demise of Amrutbhai Kadiwala, a leader of RSS Gujarat province. His social contribution will always be remembered. Pray from the heart for the peace of the soul.”

Expressing his grief, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted, “Your service work will always inspire the youth. I pray at the feet of Lord who bestows sobriety on his divine soul as well as gives the family the strength to endure this loss.”