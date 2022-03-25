Rs 7.7 crore spent for seaplane project, plans to resume: Gujarat Govt

The Gujarat government on Thursday admitted in the Assembly session that the ambitious seaplane project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2020, was closed in less than a year on April 10, 2021 after being suspended for 46 days in between. The government has also said that a total of Rs 7.7 crore was spent to start the service connecting the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar in the Narmada district.

The government furnished details regarding the project in a reply from State Transport Minister Purnesh Modi to questions raised by Congress MLA Himmatsinh Patel from Bapunagar.

In a series of questions, Patel sought answers to the total amount spent on the Seaplane project so far, the number of days the service was operational as well as the plan to resume the discontinued service.

In his reply, Modi said, “The seaplane service was launched on October 31, 2020. The government had spent a total of Rs 7,77,65,991 (Rs 7.78 crore) on the project. It was closed for maintenance for 47 days and airline operator closed services from April 10, 2021.”

An official told The Indian Express that Rs 7.78 crore spent was towards construction of the infrastructure at Ekta Nagar and Ahmedabad — an aerodrome terminal each, as well as a maintenance hangar in Ahmedabad.

In his reply tabled in the Assembly, Modi said that the government was already in the process of resuming the seaplane services for which tenders had already been issued.

Government officials said that the government has received three bids for the tender issued in January this year, which are now under scrutiny.

An official told The Indian Express, “We have received three bids and we are in the process of finalising one of the bidders for the resumption of seaplane service. The decision will be made by next month… Currently, the service will continue to be provided by an operator, who could wet lease the seaplane or even operate their own fleet. The government will only provide them with the infrastructure that is already in place.”

An official said that the contract for the resumption of seaplane will be for a period of three years. The three bids received are from private companies who operate nonscheduled aircrafts. The Gujarat government, meanwhile, had also sent a proposal to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation seeking a grant of Rs 120 crore to purchase two seaplanes to independently operate the service. However, officials said, the request is yet to be processed.

Earlier from October 31, 2020 to April 9, 2021, SpiceJet operated the service.

While the suspension of services was decided in April 2020, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic and the inability to follow Covid-19 protocols during operation, SpiceJet later decided to discontinue the service due to “overwhelming costs”.

SpiceJet had wet-leased the seaplane from Maldivian Aero and pressed it into action on the route. The seaplane, which flew within its home country of the Maldives had been suspended thrice since its inauguration — November 4-5, November 28-December 28, 2020, and from February 2 to 16, 2021.