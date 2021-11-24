2 get rigorous imprisonment in NDPS case: Court says conspiracy to destroy youth by drug smuggling

A Vadodara court on Tuesday observed that India is currently facing various forms of terror including “conspiracy to destroy the youth of the country by smuggling drugs through the border from neighbouring countries”. The court made the observation while sentencing two persons to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment in a case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

In its order delivered Monday, the court said, “The police recovered 3,000 kilograms of poppy heads from the direct possession of the accused. In current times, the entire country is facing different kinds of terror. Among the threats is this conspiracy of smuggling narcotics into India’s border from neighbouring countries to sell it (in India) and destroy the future of the youth… a negative effect of this is directly on the country’s economy… As it is, the constant threat from other countries exists. In addition, this act creates an internal threat by hooking the citizens of the country to intoxicating substances and damaging their lives…”

According to the police case, the accused– Baldev Singh alias Gurudev Singh Arjan Singh Jat and Jasbind Singh Gurucharan Singh Mazhabi Sikh, both residents of Punjab — were arrested on June 12, 2014, during a check near Lilora village on Vadodara-Halol road, while they were driving a tempo with a registration plate of Haryana state. Jat was the driver and Mazhabi Sikh was the cleaner of the tempo in which the police had found a stash of 3,000 kilograms of poppy heads in 150 plastic bags.

Dismissing the defence plea for mercy as the two accused had families that would “die of starvation, if they are imprisoned for a long term”, the court further said, “Such accused not only indulge in trade and selling of narcotics for their own benefit but also to create an environment of instability and insecurity in the country… this country is safe because of the jawans guarding the borders and similarly, the internal safety is assured by the work done by the Indian police officers.”

The court held that the police had, under provisions of law, during a check, found the stash of poppy head in possession of the accused.