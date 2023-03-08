scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Vadodara: Retired teacher ‘dies by suicide’

Police said Rotani left her home in Karelibaug Monday evening and drove her two-wheeler to the Sarasiya lake, where she allegedly jumped into the water.

Listen to this article
Vadodara: Retired teacher ‘dies by suicide’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 67-year-old retired teacher from Karelibaug in Vadodara city allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Sarasiya lake Monday evening.

Also Read
Nisha Singh, former Gurgaon councillor sentenced to 7 years in jail, left...
Why Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are raising a hue and cry over cent...
Delhi News Live Updates: President clears appointment of Saurabh Bharadwa...
Sanjay Raut may return to jail, hints Maharashtra minister; MP lashes out...

According to police, the teacher Anita Rotani was allegedly suffering from various illnesses, due to which she was disturbed. A case of accidental death was registered at the Vadodara city police station. Police said Rotani left her home in Karelibaug Monday evening and drove her two-wheeler to the Sarasiya lake, where she allegedly jumped into the water.

suicide:

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 03:12 IST
Next Story

Student drowns in river during Holi celebrations

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close