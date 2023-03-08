Vadodara: Retired teacher ‘dies by suicide’

A 67-year-old retired teacher from Karelibaug in Vadodara city allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Sarasiya lake Monday evening.

According to police, the teacher Anita Rotani was allegedly suffering from various illnesses, due to which she was disturbed. A case of accidental death was registered at the Vadodara city police station. Police said Rotani left her home in Karelibaug Monday evening and drove her two-wheeler to the Sarasiya lake, where she allegedly jumped into the water.

