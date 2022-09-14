Remission granted to Bilkis Bano case convicts: 8 Randhikpur residents cite ‘fear and threat’ ahead of elections; write to ECI

Around a month after the Gujarat government granted remission to 11 convicts serving life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano case and released them from the Godhra sub-jail, eight residents of Randhikpur village have sent a letter to the Election Commission of India, the State Election Officer and the Dahod District Collector, citing “fear and threat” ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The residents of the village — where Bilkis Bano was gangraped during the communal violence that followed the Godhra train-burning incident in 2002— urged the authorities to “send the convicts back to jail”.

The letter, signed by the eight persons, addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, states that the “fear of 2002 riots” returned after the government granted remission to the convicts.

“Their ( convicts’) release was celebrated in the village by distributing sweets and bursting crackers along with DJ music. It brings back the haunting reminders that even when the 2002 riots took place, the state was running up for the Assembly polls, as it is doing now in a couple of months… At such a time, when the convicts of such a heinous crime put up such a show after their release, it creates a sense of fear ahead of the upcoming polls.” the letter states.

The eight signatories claimed that they were among the villagers, who had fled Randhikpur after the 2002 riots broke out, spending “several nights hiding in the jungles, without food and water, to save our lives”. The villagers have said that the recent remission granted to the convicts has meant that they have had to flee the village once again “out of fear”.

The letter further states. “The convicts had sought transfer from jails in Maharashtra to Gujarat and thereafter from the Vadodara Central Jail to the Godhra sub-jail, using their influences… Whenever they came out on parole, they indulged in religious and political activities and threatening witnesses of the case in the village… Despite repeated complaints, no authorities took any action.”