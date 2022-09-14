scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Remission granted to Bilkis Bano case convicts: 8 Randhikpur residents cite ‘fear and threat’ ahead of elections; write to ECI

The residents of the village — where Bilkis Bano was gangraped during the communal violence that followed the Godhra train-burning incident in 2002—   urged the authorities to “send the convicts back to jail”.

Bilkis Bano (File)

Around a month after the Gujarat government granted remission to 11 convicts serving life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano case and released them from the Godhra sub-jail, eight residents of Randhikpur village have sent a letter to the Election Commission of India, the State Election Officer and the Dahod District Collector, citing “fear and threat” ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The residents of the village — where Bilkis Bano was gangraped during the communal violence that followed the Godhra train-burning incident in 2002—   urged the authorities to “send the convicts back to jail”.

The letter, signed by the eight persons, addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, states that the “fear of 2002 riots” returned after the government granted remission to the convicts.

“Their ( convicts’) release was celebrated in the village by distributing sweets and bursting crackers along with DJ music. It brings back the haunting reminders that even when the 2002 riots took place, the state was running up for the Assembly polls, as it is doing now in a couple of months… At such a time, when the convicts of such a heinous crime put up such a show after their release, it creates a sense of fear ahead of the upcoming polls.” the letter states.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

The eight signatories claimed that they were among the villagers, who had fled Randhikpur after the 2002 riots broke out, spending “several nights hiding in the jungles, without food and water, to save our lives”. The villagers have said that the recent remission granted to the convicts has meant that they have had to flee the village once again “out of fear”.

The letter further states. “The convicts had sought transfer from jails in Maharashtra to Gujarat and thereafter from the Vadodara Central Jail to the Godhra sub-jail, using their influences… Whenever they came out on parole, they indulged in religious and political activities and threatening witnesses of the case in the village… Despite repeated complaints, no authorities took any action.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:43:01 am
Next Story

Audit deaths due to oxygen shortage during Covid, compensate victim families: Parliamentary panel to govt

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement